Explosion at tube station is investigated

Police were called to reports of a minor explosion shortly last night at Southgate Tube station in north London.

The Met tweeted: “Officers remain at #Southgate tube station. Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of a reported minor explosion at 19:03 hours. We are not aware of any serious injury.”

British Transport Police said a “small number” of people had been treated at the scene after the 7pm blast.

Officers remain at the scene and the station is closed, BTP said.

The Met said officers had been called to reports of an explosion and people running at the station.

The force added: “Enquires are ongoing to establish the cause of the reported explosion, which appears to have been minor. We are not aware of any serious injury.”

There were reports on social media that residents living nearby were being moved out of buildings as officers continue to assess the level of threat.

The Piccadilly Line was said to be closed due to a “fire alert”. City worker Darren Yarlett, 36, said: “There must be around 50 or 60 police, an ambulance, fire arms and dog units.”