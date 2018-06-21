Extent of delays and overcrowding on Yorkshire trains revealed in damning passenger survey

More than a third of Yorkshire train passengers have found no seats available or experienced significant delays when using railways in the North in the last two months, a survey reveals today.

And three-quarters of respondents to the poll, carried out on behalf of The Yorkshire Post and its northern counterparts in the aftermath of the Northern timetable chaos, called for government spending on railways in the North to match that in the South.

Trains in Yorkshire have been hit with delays and overcrowding

The poll, which shows support for local authorities having a bigger role in the running of rail services, is the latest sign of widespread dissatisfaction following the chaos caused by the botched introduction of a new timetable a month ago.

A total of 1,742 people responded to the Google Consumer Surveys poll, with half (719 people) from West Yorkshire, 327 from South Yorkshire and 299 from North Yorkshire.

When asked if the Government should commit to spending as much per head of population on railways in the North as it does in the South, 74 per cent of people in Yorkshire agreed or strongly agreed, compared with 14 per cent who disagreed.

And 49 per cent agreed that the Government should prioritise major rail projects in the North over those in the South East and London, compared with 17 per cent who disagreed.

Some 46 per cent of the 1,742 people polled agreed with the suggestion that they would have to find another way to travel if rail services remain as unreliable as they have been, though 35 per cent were undecided.

When asked about the problems they had experienced in the last two months on railways in the North, 36 per cent of people in Yorkshire and the Humber said there had been no seats available, while 35 per cent said the train was delayed by more than 10 minutes.

Twenty-three per cent said their train had been cancelled in the last two months, while nine per cent said a bus had replaced their train, 26 per cent said it didn't have enough carriages and six per cent had their journey cut short.

Within the region, West Yorkshire respondents were most likely to experience the problems.

In response to the statement "if rail services remain as unreliable as they have been since timetable changes, I will have to find another way to travel," 46 per cent agreed and 19 per cent disagreed.

Fifty-seven per cent agreed that the North would have a better railway system if it was run by local authorities, rather than from London, with 14 per cent disagreeing.

When asked who was responsible for the recent problems, 56 per cent said Northern was to blame, with 45 per cent blaming Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, 25 per cent Department for Transport civil servants and 24 per cent the Prime Minister.

The survey was commissioned following the decision by The Yorkshire Post and 24 other northern newspapers to publish front page editorials calling for the Government to take action following the May 20 timetable chaos.

Northern leaders reacted with fury this week after emails emerged showing Department for Transport officials discussing "propagating myths" to handle criticisms of route closures.

In another email released by Labour MP Lisa Nandy, officials talk of "throwing a sop" to passengers groups concerned about the loss of services in their area.

Two local council chief executives in Yorkshire were among those criticising the content of the emails, with Jo Miller of Doncaster council writing on Twitter that they showed the importance of the efforts to achieve a One Yorkshire devolution deal.

She said: "I’m sick and tired of decisions being made in Whitehall by people who don’t understand and don’t often care. The North deserves better and Yorkshire deserves better. Now."

Tom Riordan, chief executive of Leeds City Council, said: "This is the low water mark in the confidence of the North in Whitehall. I’ve worked there and it’s full of intelligent good people. But too many times the culture and system defaults towards the 'provinces' being secondary and 'valueless'. Only answer is to move powers North."