'FA have done nothing for us:' Sheffield 1966 World Cup icon Gordon Banks fears Russia final snub

Sheffield-born Gordon Banks fears he won't be invited to the World Cup Final if England make it and has said: "The FA have done nothing for us."

The legendary goalkeeper, an instrumental part of the 1966 World Cup winning squad, says he doesn't hold out much hope of being invited to this Sunday's final in Moscow should England beat Croatia in tomorrow's semi-final.

In an interview with The Telegraph he said he was 'very disappointed' by the Football Association and said they "have done nothing for us".

Gordon, 80, admits he would like to be in Russia if this England team make it to the final but he doesn't hold out much hope.

He also revealed it was FIFA who organised his trip for the World Cup draw and not the FA.

He was even forced to sell his shirt from the 1966 game a few years ago - but still has his medal.

He said: "I am not sure if I will get invited to the final in Russia if we get there. I would like to be, yes.

"I have been very, very disappointed with the FA and what they could have done for us."

“I hope if these guys succeed they feel more appreciated by the FA than we were. They should be. The FA have done nothing for us."

Banks said Geoff Hurst used to organise a get together for the 1966 squad but that has stopped now.

The FA has said it will not make any decisions about who might be invited to the final until the semi final has been played.

Born and brought up in Tinsley, later moving to Catcliffe, he began his football career with Sheffield Schoolboys.

He made 628 appearances during a 15-year career in the Football League, and won 73 caps for his country and is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.