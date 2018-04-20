Facebook troll targets Scarborough pub

An internet troll has targeted a Scarborough pub replying to diners' reviews in a mischievous - and sometimes rude - manner.

The Scarborough Flyer has apologised to customers after a fake account posing as the pub began replying to diners.

The account even told reviews Lee the manager was leaving

From calling reviewers 'cheap' and 'greedy' to telling happy customers not to come back, the troll has been replying to reviews posted on the official Facebook page.

Replying to one positive review, the fake account posted: "We pride in fast paced cooking. The reason we are so fast is because everything apart from our salads... is microwaved. Glad you enjoyed your 'PING' food."

Manager of The Scarborough Flyer, Lee Knaggs, said: "We've blocked them from the page finally. Some people didn't realise that it's not us. It looks, for all intense and purposes, like it is us replying to them. Our replies are business-orientated and polite whereas their comments are sometimes just downright rude."

"Some people have been offended by the comments. I have messaged them all personally and explained what has happened and that it's not us."

And told them not to come back

But residents and customers have also found some of the troll's abrupt and impolite comments funny and the official Scarborough Flyer account has seen an increase in page views this week.

The creator of the fake account had blocked Lee's Facebook profile meaning he couldn't see any of the comments posted by the online troll.

It wasn't until Lee's deputy manager saw the comments on Wednesday (April 18) that they were able to try and take action to stop the fake account.

The troll has now been blocked and Lee is having to report all of its comments to Facebook individually to have them removed.

The fake account began replying to reviews

Lee, who has managed the pub for four years, added: "I just want to apologise to people that were offended by it. People have been upset by it but most people have contacted us directly and we've explained the situation

"There's also been a lot of people visiting the page because they think it's funny too. It's the most talked about thing in the pub this week."

Check out the official Facebook page here.

They replied to reviews dating back to September last year