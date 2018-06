Have your say

POLICE investigating after fake £50 notes were used in Ripon and Harrogate have released a CCTV image of a man and a woman they want to trace.

North Yorkshire Police said counterfeit Bank of Ireland £50 notes were used at a number of commercial premises.

The offences happened on Wednesday March 14, but police only released details today (June 19).

Call police with information on on 101, quoting crime reference number 12180044141.