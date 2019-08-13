Faletau back at Carnegie as Ford starts to build squad

Tonga prop Sione Faletau and fellow front-row James Flynn have both signed for Yorkshire Carnegie ready to embrace the club’s new part-time status.

Faletau, 31, joins for a second spell at Emerald Headingley having previously played 13 games for them in 2016-17.

That included the Championship play-off final against London Irish but he then moved onto Bristol where has spent the last two seasons, including last term in the Premiership.

Loosehead James Flynn, meanwhile, also joins from the top flight where he has made 55 appearances since for Sale Sharks since 2012.

Flynn, 25, also had brief loans at Stockport and Sedgley Park and, after injury, fought back to full fitness at the end of last season.

Carnegie director of rugby Martyn Wood said: “We are delighted to have secured two front-rowers with experience for next season.

“Both players were attracted to join us because of the opportunity to combine their playing commitments with beginning their working life outside of rugby.

“Sione knows the club having previously played here whilst James is excited to get back on the field after a frustrating period on the sidelines.

“There is a great deal of hard work going on behind the scenes to build the squad and myself and Joe Ford are excited about the calibre of players who are keen to be part of the rebuilding of the club.”

After hitting financial problems and entering a CVA, former Premiership club Carnegie start the new season as a part-time operation with Wood and ex-Leicester Tigers fly-half Ford just beginning the process of assembling a new squad.

Wales have been dealt a second major World Cup injury blow with fly-half Gareth Anscombe being ruled out of the tournament.

The Ospreys number 10, an integral part of Wales’ Six Nations title and Grand Slam-winning campaign last season, suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s World Cup warm-up defeat against England at Twickenham.

He follows Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau, who suffered a broken collarbone during Wales training, in missing the competition in Japan this autumn.