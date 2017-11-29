Families release first pictures of three victims of Stonegate Road Leeds horror crash

Have your say

The families of three of the people killed in the Stonegate Road horror crash in Leeds have released pictures of the victims.

Three children and two men died on Saturday after the Renault Clio they were travelling in crashed into a tree in Stonegate Road, Meanwood.

Anthony Armour, 24.

And today, the families of Darnell Hart, 15, Robbie Meerun, 24, and Anthony Armour, also 24, issued the first pictures of the trio to the public.

It comes as a 15-year-boy was this morning remanded in custody at Leeds Youth Court after he appeared charged with dangerous driving following the crash at the weekend.

The other two victims have been named as brothers Ellis Thornton-Kimmitt, 12, and Elliot Thornton-Kimmitt, 14.