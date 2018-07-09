Family affair as prince christened

It was a fitting counterpoint in the nation’s life. A short walk across St James’s Park from the circus in the Palace of Westminster that had followed the Foreign Secretary’s resignation, a centuries-old Royal tradition was being carried on regardless.

It was the Archbishop of Canterbury’s duty to welcome into the Christian faith the 11-week old Prince Louis, who arrived asleep in his mother’s arms, in the cream, lace and satin gown made for his brother and sister – a replica of the one sewn for Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

As with any such event, the christening of the new prince was also a family affair – although one conspicuous by the absence of his great grandparents.

Instead, the gathering afforded an unusually close glimpse into the people that constitute the inner circle of his parents, the future King and Queen.

Of these, none is more colourful than Guy Pelly, whose wild ways once earned him the unofficial title of William and Harry’s court jester.

Now said to be a settled family man, Mr Pelly, a 36-year-old former Stowe public schoolboy, has been part of the princes’ inner circle for years, after they met through the Beaufort Hunt.

He was said to have been their “go-to” man when they wanted to let their hair down, and went so far as to dress as The Queen at the same fancy dress party at which Harry was infamously photographed wearing Nazi paraphernalia.

But Mr Pelly has remained a trusted confidant who not spoken about his friendship with the Royal brothers. A few hours before the christening, he was confirmed as one of the prince’s six godparents.

The ceremony, in the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace, was a small, family affair – the first at which the Cambridges have been seen together as a family of five. Louis has not been seen, other than in photographs released by Kensington Palace, since his debut outside the Lindo Wing on the day he was born.

His aunt and uncle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were also among the guests. It was Meghan’s first Royal christening, and she arrived in an olive-green Ralph Lauren outfit and Stephen Jones hat.

George, four, and three-year-old Charlotte held William’s hand, as Kate – in an ivory McQueen outfit and Jane Taylor hat – carried Louis into the chapel.

As she chatted to the archbishop, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as “very relaxed and peaceful”, adding: “I hope he stays like this.”

A small baby bump could be seen beneath the pale pastel blue outfit of her sister, Pippa Matthews. Their mother, Carole Middleton, chose a pale green outfit.

The service was a small family affair, made smaller by the absence of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Their decision to stay away is understood not to have been taken on health grounds, and to have been agreed with the Cambridges some time ago. Philip, who is 97, has retired from public duties.

The service featured an anthem that had been composed for William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. They had chosen the music and religious readings themselves, and among them was This Is The Day Which The Lord Hath Made by John Rutter, performed by The Choir of Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal.

Well-wishers had gathered outside the main gates to St James’s Palace, and following the service, the Duchess emerged, beaming, and carrying Louis, while William held Charlotte and George’s hands. Charlotte clutched the large order of service under her arm.

Charles and Camilla led the guests from the chapel to have tea at Clarence House nearby, where the official christening photographs were taken.