Family 'cannot describe pain' of losing girl, 15, to Huddersfield collision

The family of a 15-year-old dancer who died after a car ploughed into pedestrians waiting at a bus stop have said words cannot describe their pain.

Katelyn Dawson was waiting for a bus to take her to school in Huddersfield when a BMW 5 Series car demolished the bus stop leaving her with fatal injuries.

In a statement issued through police, Katelyn's family said: "We are devastated at the loss of our beautiful Katelyn, and it is no exaggeration to say words cannot describe the pain we are all feeling.

"We want to thank those who have shown such love and support at this awful time, and now ask that we are given some privacy to grieve as we try to come to terms with the magnitude of our loss."

The statement is one of hundreds of tributes to Katelyn which have poured in since Wednesday morning's crash.

A 17-year-old girl from the same school - Shelley College - was also seriously injured in the crash along with a 47-year-old woman, Christine Crawshaw, who suffered two broken legs. West Yorkshire Police said both are now in a stable condition.

Huddersfield Town's commercial director Sean Jarvis said the tragedy will be marked at the club's Premier League clash with West Ham on Saturday.

In a Facebook post he said: "Please get involved in the 15th minute applause on Saturday for the tragic accident that took the life of a young girl (and leaves 2 in a critical condition) and has shocked our community.

"Please share and spread the word.

"We will put a picture of her on the big screen on the 15th minute.

"Terriers let's show our respect."

The club's move comes as a shrine of tributes including candles, flowers and balloons continued to grow at the scene of the crash on Wakefield Road.

One of the scores of messages left by the dented railings said: "You was known by so many for being the bubbly character that brought out the light in the darkest of days and now you light the sky."

Many of the tributes were left by the dozens of friends and family who attended a vigil at the scene on Thursday evening.

And more than 250 people have contributed to a crowdfunding page set up by a friend of Katelyn's to help fund her funeral.

The gofundme.com appeal has raised more than £4,000 in less than 24 hours.

Police said the crash happened at about 8.15am on Wednesday when the car collided with the bus stop.

The structure was completely demolished.

Katelyn was taken to Leeds General Infirmary by air ambulance but she died later.

The driver of the BMW, a 51-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

John McNally, principal of Shelley College, said on Thursday: "Katelyn was a passionate, popular student, who was just starting to realise how much potential she had.

"She loved life and lived it to the full. She loved to dance and was starting to plan her options for when she left school this year. Her loss, at a time when she had everything to look forward to in life, is sad beyond words."

Katelyn was a keen dancer who was a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School in Brighouse.