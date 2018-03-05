Family Christmas leads to Nerf centre coming to Hull

IT is the toy gun craze beloved by children and adults across the country.

Now, Hull is to become home to a Yorkshire’s only dedicated Nerf centre.

Eager to enjoy their Christmas drinks party in peace and get out of the firing line of their gun-toting sons, Kris and Donna Guy and Dan and Jo Tills joined forces to find somewhere else for the boys to play.

Even before they’d completed the two-hour-plus drive to their nearest centre in Warrington they had decided to fill the gap in the market.

The result is Hull Blast, which has emerged from the conversion of a mobility scooter warehouse in Stockholm Road, Hull, and provides more than 7,000 square feet of space for children and adults to enjoy the Nerf craze. Kris and Jo manage the centre,

Mr Guy said: “We’re getting group interest from across the region and we’ve had a lot of calls from businesses – we are open to anyone from the age of six.

“This is the only one in Yorkshire and if it goes well why not do some more?”