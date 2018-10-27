Family life with the Parmars

Our Family of the Week is Pritesh Parmar, 36, and partner of 17 years Nicola Meachem, 36, who live in Horsforth with children Dylan, six, and Zachary, three, Parmar. Pritesh works for Digital Learning for education and is part of the Leeds Dads group, and Nichola works in marketing and graphic design.

What are your top tips for getting children to do what you ask? Ask them the opposite.

What family task takes you the longest? Evening dancing and bath time.

What’s the weirdest thing your children have done/brought home/done to your house? Thrown paper aeroplanes across the road, collecting rocks that fell off the moon.

Have your children ever really, really surprised you? How and why? They have told me to get on with it and keep trying. “You can do it, just try”

What’s the most bizarre thing you have found yourself saying since having kids? Stop licking me. Why did you bring the snail in the house and put it in his drink?

What’s the funniest thing your children have ever said/done? Naked Olympic Dash in the garden.

Mini moan - what really gets your goat? Too much talking not enough eating at dinner. Shouting all the way downstairs for someone to wipe their bottom!

What’s your favourite family day out? Anything. Kids always pick. Often Sunday walk in woods is great. Best ones are when we pick sticks for a fire afterwards.

What hobbies/pastimes do you enjoy as a family and separately? Dancing in the evening, walks, camping, watching movies, building cardboard houses.

What’s the hardest thing about being a parent? If the kids are naughty I send them to the hashim (Ninja Turtle reference). Punishment assault course. Worse if I get told off.

What’s a typical evening for the grown-ups once the children are in bed? Netflix. Catch up on work. Sleep with kids.

What is Leeds’ most family-friendly restaurant and why? Mod Pizza, more for the food, drink and music.

What’s the best thing about weekends and why? Rest, kids parties, taking time to slow down.

What is your most treasured memory? All my days looking after the kids as a stay at home dad. Giving birth to Zach at home by accident. Kids singing Xmas songs in summer.

What’s the children’s favourite food/meal? Erm… pizza. Turtle Power.

What’s your top penny-pinching tip? Make pizza at home. Use the rest for bread. Also make pasta at home. Go shopping and bring home Banana boxes. Visit Junk Food Project if you need to.

One family member’s proudest achievement? Both kids - showing emotions and sympathy towards the end of terrible two’s.

What one item can you not live without? iPad

What can your children not live without? iPad. Im a super digital user and we have several iPads around the house that are reused. Kids watch and learn through these.

Child’s favourite book and author. Julia Donaldson and that guy from McFly who writes about poo.