Family loss inspires Harrogate woman's charity challenge

A young Harrogate art gallery curator has turned the loss of her beloved grandmother into the inspiration for her first proper charity challenge tomorrow.

Scarlett Stewart, 27, who is an exhibitions and social media director at 108 Fine Art on Cold Bath Road, will take part in her first-ever major cycle.

Scarlett said: “My grandmother, Anne Horner, was a keen sportswoman and I want to follow that trait of her’s. I only took up cycling after she passed away last year. She also had dementia and I feel the donations I raise will be for a great cause.”

This Saturday’s 100k charity race is organised by Ripon Rotary Club and starts in Bishop Monkton.

Scarlett says she is approaching her big debut with some trepidation.

She said: “The bike ride is not a race; it’s intended to be fun but I’ve never cycled this sort of distance before. It should take me around six to seven hours for me to complete the route but I’m determined to complete what ever it takes

“The roads around this area are perfect training for any cyclist at any level and a great way to enjoy the stunning scenes of North Yorkshire.”

Formerly known as the Acorn Bike Ride, Saturday’s Ripon Rotary Bike Ride follows a highly successful event last year which attracted more than 600 riders of all abilities.

The circular route takes in of North Yorkshire’s most beautiful villages.

Last year’s event raised a total of more than £38,000 for various local charities.

Former Leeds College of Art student Scarlett’s goal is to raise £1,000 for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her grandmother.

If you would like to support Scarlett’s charity efforts, visit her Ripon Rotary Bike Ride JustGiving page.