Any family of a recently deceased man from Leeds are being asked to come forward.

Stuart Osbourne, 44, was found by West Yorkshire Police officers at a property in the city on February 3.

They are now asking for our help to find his next of kin as he is known to have links to Bridlington.

Officers have tried to locate family but so far have been unable to.

Police have not provided an address for Mr Osbourne.

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting log 415 of February 3.