Family of Leeds United supporter appeal for fans to help fulfill his last wish

A dying Leeds United fan's final wish was for his family to wear the club's away colours to his funeral.

But Jon Mitchell's four children have now appealed to fellow supporters to donate their black replica shirts after discovering the club shop had sold out of their sizes.

His son Nick requires strips in medium and large sizes for himself and his siblings.

The family are all passionate Whites fans who were raised in Leeds, although Jon had moved to Bolton before his death.

The 52-year-old passed away from complications following a heart transplant. He had also suffered from a brain tumour and blood cancer and had survived two strokes.

"Despite these horrendously tough few years, he followed Leeds till the end. The last game we watched was the Hull game on my iPhone by his hospital bed. He was surrounded by his loved ones when he passed," said Nick.

Jon, who also has three grandchildren, celebrated his 50th birthday at Elland Road, and will be buried in the club's kit. There will be flowers in the shape of the United crest at his funeral and the family plan to play Marching on Together while his coffin is being carried out of the service.

"My dad knew Leeds were more than a football club. It’s a family, full of ups and down. We was even talking about the new management change during his final hours. He brought up four kids and has three beautiful grandchildren, all of us big Leeds fans.

"Despite the transplant not giving my dad a full life, it still gave us an extra 18 months with him which we will be forever grateful for and we would like to promote the importance of people becoming donors as the gift of life (however long it maybe) is the greatest gift anyone can ever give. Our family have become stronger and more ‘united’ over the years as a result. It’s hard to put into words his love for the club, it just feels like a bloodline. He was a Leeds United fan since birth, and as a result all of us are since we came into this world also."

The Mitchells are hoping that any fans who can sell or loan black away shirts to the family will contact Nick on nick_34@hotmail.co.uk