Family of man who died in Leeds collision 'will never be the same'

The family of a man who died after being hit by a car in Leeds said they "will never be the same again" as police issue their third appeal for vital information.

Nigel Boocock, who was 38, died after a collision at around 9.25pm on March 23 on Middleton Lane, close to the junction with Whinthorpe Avenue.

It involved pedestrian Mr Boocock and a black Vauxhall Vectra which was heading in the direction of Thorpe.

Officers are today continuing to appeal for the occupant or occupants of a small white car who they believe might hold vital information about what happened.

In a statement, Mr Boocock's family said: “It is difficult to put into words the pain we feel at Nigel’s loss, we are devastated and our family will never be the same again.

“Nigel meant so much, to so many. We would urge anyone with any information about the collision to contact the Police.”

Sergeant Ann Drury of West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “It is particularly important that we speak to the driver or occupants of the small white vehicle as I believe they witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it.

“The vehicle was travelling along Middleton Lane in the direction of Thorpe.”

She added: “Nigel’s family have had their lives turned upside down after his loss and I would like to appeal directly to the occupant or occupants of the white vehicle or anyone else who saw what happened to call police on 101 quoting reference number 13180138562.”

*The 28 year old driver of the Vauxhall was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.