The family of a Sheffield murder victim has issued a fresh appeal for information to help solve the case on what would have been his birthday.

Kavan Brissett, who was stabbed to death in an alleyway, would have turned 22 yesterday.

Kavan Brissett

COURT: Duo jailed for over 20 years for kidnapping and robbing Sheffield man

His killer has not yet been found.

CRIME: Man stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Sheffield street

Kavan was knifed in his chest off Langsett Road, Upperthorpe, in a targeted attack in August last year

Kavan Brissett

READ MORE: Rotherham MP Sarah Champion calls for additional children’s services funding following child abuse scandal

He died in hospital with his family at his side four days later.

In a heartbreaking new appeal for information to help detectives crack the case, his family said: “As I write this it has been nearly six months since, as a family, we lost Kavan – our star boy, our joker, and now, our angel.

“With heavy hearts, we have to prepare to face what would have been his 22nd birthday – just a baby, who had many years, hopes, dreams and accomplishments ahead of him.

“We should be going for a meal, eating a cake, watching him celebrate – instead our day will be spent visiting his resting place.

“He is sorely missed as a son, a grandson, a brother, cousin, nephew, boyfriend and friend. Each day that passes, the loss gets bigger, wondering about the what if’s, the could we’s and should we’s. It is both mentally and physically draining, and I would wish this on no family – not knowing what happened to our boy is a burden which is hard and heavy to bear.

“So, we would ask, that anyone with information pertaining to the events on 14 August 2018 which led up to the injury which Kavan sustained, that later took his life, on 18 August 2018 – to please, have a conscience and come forward.

“If it’s you, hand yourself in. I’m sure, if it was your child, you would ask and want for the same. Give Kavan the dignity in death, that you did not give him that day, and do what is right.”

Anyone with information should cal South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.