Family's heartfelt tribute to Leeds man Stephen Linley as police release CCTV pictures

The family of a Leeds man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him, saying he was "so full of life".

Stephen Linley's relatives have today released a statement - touching on his joy of cooking, sport, work and hiking in the Yorkshire Dales - as police released pictures from CCTV footage in a further effort to find potential witnesses.

Mr Linley, who aged 33, died at the scene of the collision, which occurred in Black Bull Street near the junction with Armouries Way at about 9.40pm on Friday, October 12.

His partner has directly appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Mr Linley was crossing the road when he was involved in a collision with a black BMW 325 car, police said.

The family of Stephen Linley has now released a tribute to him.

His partner, who has not been named, said: “Writing a tribute for anyone who you love who has gone is difficult. Writing a tribute for Steve, who was so young and taken from us so suddenly, is unbearable.

“Steve was so full of life, outgoing, vibrant and funny. He loved his job as a recruitment consultant and our life in Leeds, and he had lots of plans for our future. He enjoyed cooking and trying out new recipes. I remember how proud he was when he made Beef Wellington for the first time and how religiously he watched Masterchef. Steve could name chefs in the way that others name footballers.

“Steve loved hiking in the Dales, particularly Malham and Brimham Rocks. We had some lovely days out there. Even if the walks were slightly longer than planned because neither of us could read a map.

“He enjoyed going out with friends, drinking and watching boxing and formula one. He had so many friends. All the kind messages which I and Steve’s family have received, and all of the generous donations towards his funeral, are a testament to how popular he was. It is comforting to know how much others loved him too. Steve was the wonderful, kind love of my life and it breaks my heart he will never get to fulfil all of the plans we made.

“I know the police are still seeking witnesses as to what exactly happened that night. If you have any information please, please get in touch with the police and tell them what you saw. Nothing can bring Steve back or make it any easier that Steve has been taken from us, but we need to know how this has happened to him and why he is gone.”

The driver of the BMW, a 25-year-old man, from Batley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was interviewed and later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Detectives in West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team are have today released two CCTV images of potential witnesses to the collision and are appealing for those pictured, or anyone who recognises those pictured, to get in contact with police.

One of the potential witnesses is an Uber Eats delivery rider.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who can help identify the two people in the CCTV pictures is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, quoting Operation Pikeview or reference 13180511708.