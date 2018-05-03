Fancy a job at Doncaster's new trampoline park that includes FREE jumps? Here's how!

Ever fancied a job that puts a spring in your step each day?

Well, a new town centre trampoline park that's coming to Doncaster this summer could be just the thing - because the firm is now recruiting for staff.

Flip Out will be opened in the old British Home Stores in the town centre later this year.

And bosses are on the lookout for safety marshals to work at the new state-of-the-art activity centre.

Successful applicants will be entitled to free jumps as part of the package and will be tasked with monitoring activities on the trampolines and maintaining safety levels.

A spokesman for Flip Out said: "Applicants will be passionate about interacting with our guests and delivering an amazing experience every time."

Hopefuls are also required to be able to work in a fast-paced environment, host safety briefings as well as hosting birthday parties and corporate events.

Added the spokesman: "Some of the benefits of working as part of Team Flip Out include free jumps (of course!), discounted food on shift and holiday pay "

Further details are available HERE where you can also submit your application.

The £1.5 million centre will open in the summer and at almost 30,000 sq ft, the multi-level park is one of the largest opened by Flip Out in the UK.

Offering more than just trampolines, the attraction's main arena contains bouldering and traverse climbing walls, two 20ft cyber towers for vertical races between friends, plus a bed of 50 inter-connected trampolines.

The centre also boasts battle beams, foam pits and trampoline stunt boxes which are perfect for learning and practicing free-running skills, along with a large soft play area for younger visitors.

There will also be a 160-seat café selling hot and cold refreshments.