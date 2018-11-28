Fancy a tax free income and free hotels in Dubai? Go along to Emirates’ recruitment day in Leeds

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates in Leeds to join its multinational cabin crew team.

The Dubai airline is holding a cabin crew recruitment open day on Wednesday, December 5 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Leeds City Centre hotel on Granary Wharf. Candidates must show up for 8am sharp.

The airline is looking for both women and men to fill new positions created by the continued growth of the airline, including new routes on the Emirates network as well as additional aircraft.

Cabin crew will benefit from tax-free income, free high standard shared accommodation in Dubai, free transport to/from work, medical and dental cover as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in Dubai. It also offers discounted travel benefits for cabin crew as well as their families and friends.

Richard Jewsbury, divisional vice president UK for Emirates, said: “Our cabin crew are open-minded, helpful, friendly and service-oriented and that’s what we need from candidates in order to deliver Emirates’ award-winning onboard experience to customers. This open day is a great opportunity for people to get their career off to a flying start. Applicants just need to drop in to the open day with an up-to-date CV in English and a recent photograph. Pre-registration is not required.

“Candidates will need to come prepared to spend the full day at the venue if required. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews.

“It is an exciting time for us as Emirates continues to grow and we encourage interested applicants to attend and meet some of our cabin crew recruitment team who will be happy to answer any questions about the role and life in Dubai.”

No previous experience is required, but applicants must be at least 21 and have an arm reach of 212cm when standing on tiptoes.

Visit www.emiratesgroupcareers.com/cabin-crew for more information.

Emirates currently flies to 159 destinations across six continents operating a modern fleet of 269 all wide-body aircraft. It operates more than 120 non-stop flights per week to Dubai from Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle, London Stansted and Edinburgh.