Fancy geting involved with the UCI Road World Championships in Harrogate? Here's how:

With 300 days to go until the 2019 UCI Road World Championships, organisers are looking for thousands of volunteers to become 'Yorkshire Champions' and help out during the event.

Yorkshire Champions are the volunteers who will work alongside official event staff during the nine days of racing between 21-29 September.

There are a wide variety of roles on offer, spread right across the county, and every position will grant people a unique opportunity to be part of the action.

Every year people travel from all over the world to take up these voluntary posts and Yorkshire 2019 are looking to recruit more than 2,000 local people to join them.

The UCI Road World Championships are one of cycling’s pinnacle events but they haven’t been held on British shores since 1982, making this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to

get involved.

Volunteers can sign up for between one to nine days and will receive full training in the run up to the event.

To mark the 300-day milestone, Yorkshire 2019 visited Harrogate – which will be the Championships’ main competition town – to hand out 300 commemorative balloons and also set up a pop-up stand in the centre of town where people could sign up to become a Yorkshire Champion in person.

Yorkshire 2019 CEO Andy Hindley said: “Volunteering will play a vital role in both the delivery and the legacy of Yorkshire 2019. We want to involve as many local people as possible in the World Championships and there is no better way to do that than by becoming a Yorkshire Champion.”

If you are interested in becoming a Yorkshire Champion (you must be 18 years old or over) please visit www.yorkshirechampions.com

More information about the 2019 UCI Road World Championships can found at www.yorkshire2019.co.uk