Fancy living in this Tolkien-style gentleman’s retreat in the North York Moors?

Have your say

It wouldn’t look out of the place in Lord of the Rings.

This incredible country retreat with stunning views of the Howardian Hills has gone on the market for £550,000.

Bracken Hill in Oldstead was built in the 1920s as a gentleman’s weekend residence, with distinctive pantile roofs that give it the air of a Tolkien novel.

Click on the gallery link at the top of the page to view photos.It’s got an enchanted woodland garden and even a summer solstice room with views over the rolling North York Moors that surround this unusual property.

The three-bedroom house is described as ‘one of a kind’ by estate agents Blenkin & Co.

It has an octagonal living room with a stained glass ‘solstice’ window designed to catch the morning sun, dressing room, stone barn, garden store, terrace and summerhouse, all within an acre of private grounds.

The secluded retreat has no close neighbours, sits on an elevated hillside plot and is a short walk from a Michelin-starred gastropub.

The formal gardens are arranged in a series of terraces with a pond and several seating areas.

Bracken Hill lies within the North York Moors National Park and is 22 miles frm York.

The village of Oldstead has an international gastronomic reputation thanks to The Black Swan, which was recently named the best restaurant in the WORLD by TripAdvisor.



Tommy Banks interview: What it’s like to run the best restaurant in the world

Restaurant review: The Black Swan at Oldstead