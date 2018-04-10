Fans' anger over price of Sheffield band Arctic Monkeys gig tickets

Some Arctic Monkeys fans have vented their anger over the price of tickets for the Sheffield band's latest tour.

The band is heading out on a tour of the UK and Ireland in September, including two stops at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, in support of their new album.

Ticket prices for the Sheffield shows range from £43.45 to £76.45 and some fans have taken to Twitter to voice their concern that they are overpriced.

One fan said: "Apparently the quality of an Arctic Monkeys show has improved so much it’d cost twice that of the last tour. Daylight robbery."

Another added: ""This isn't some glorious DIY indie rock homecoming, it's just a popular band making as much money as possible."

The band will release their sixth studio album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, on May 11.

They will play the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield on September 18 and 19.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on Friday, April 13, at 9am.