Fans' hunt to find second hero who performed CPR at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday fans are seeking a Burton Albion supporter who carried out CPR on a man at the match at Hillsborough on New Year's Day.

The supporter fell unconscious in a car park on Herries Lane, near the ground, shortly after the Owls’ 3-0 home defeat by Burton Albion.

A Wednesday supporter and a travelling fan were among those who sped to his side.

Both performed CPR before the man was taken away by ambulance.

Lewis Piddington today thanked those who helped his grandfather, who he said remained in a coma.

Mr Piddington said he and his family had been touched by people’s kind words.

“Thank you all.This man is my grandad. He’s currently alive in hospital but in a coma,” he tweeted in response to messages from those asking after him.

“We are waiting to hear if everything is okay."

The family are keen to trace the Burton Albion fan who performed CPR along with Owls fan Nikkie Higgs. They have appealed for help to find the support on social media. Burton fan

Derek Wainright tweeted: "We are looking for a Burton fan that was at Hillsborough yesterday, they did CPR on one of our fans helping to save his life, is it possible to spread the word as the guys family are trying to trace the fan that helped? Any #bafc know who this was? Cheers."

Mr Higgs said he had found the man unconscious and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

Mr Piddington has asked for his grandfather’s name to be kept private at this time.