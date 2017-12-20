Fans point out ‘errors’ in Star Wars movie The Last Jedi

THE reviewers may have given it rave notices, but Star Wars fans have aired their disappointment over the latest instalment of the sci-fi saga, The Last Jedi.

Days after the film’s official cinema release, fans have pointed out a number of errors while criticising storylines that they feel do not live up to the popular franchise’s previous seven-episode legacy.

The majority of industry experts praised director Rian Johnson’s blockbuster, racking up a 93 per cent rating on reviews aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes by yesterday, but the audience score paled in comparison, at 55 per cent.

Meanwhile, review database Metacritic awarded the film a score of 86 with almost entirely positive feedback from critics, while other users posted hundreds of negative comments. The audience score is the lowest on the website for any film in the Star Wars saga.

The less-than-complimentary reviews from the most staunch fans of the sci-fi juggernaut came after The Last Jedi opened with a stellar weekend at the box office, generating more than £27.5m and making it the UK’s third-biggest weekend of all time, according to Disney.

Reports from experts have pointed to factors that may have affected the mark, from online trolls to websites’ own systems for calculating statistics.