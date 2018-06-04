Fans salute to Leeds comedian Micky P Kerr after Britain's Got Talent final heartache

Have your say

A comedian from Leeds who was defeated in the final of TV talent show Britain's Got Talent has received an outpouring of support from fans nationwide.

READ: Law change lets learners on to the motorways



Leeds United fan Micky P Kerr reached the final of the ITV show, which was aired live on ITV on Sunday evening, but fell at the final hurdle.

The stand-up comic and musician reached the final after wowing judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams in the auditions and semi-final stages, but received mixed reviews after his final routine.

The primary school teacher lost out to eventual winner Lost Voice Guy, a Newcastle-born comic whose cerebral palsy left him unable to speak following complications in his early life.

Kerr tweeted after the final: "@LostVoiceGuy what a deserved winner of #BGT2018"

And fans were quick to offer their support.

VIDEO: Thousands of women and children join the fight against cancer at Race for Life in Leeds



Catherine Jones (@sluggy1967) said: "Shame it was not your night, but you are a very funny man, don’t give up on the dream!"

Cal Parish (@CalParish) added: "You did fantastic yourself as well Micky! All the best for the future."

Tommo (@LUFC1992) replied: "Well done mate, you did Leeds proud throughout the show #MOT."