Farm shop helpers give Harrogate homeless charity Christmas Eve boost

A homeless charity is getting extra help to serve dinners on Christmas Eve, thanks to the support of a Harrogate farm shop and café.

Staff from Fodder also donated a festive food parcel to Harrogate Homeless Project, containing enough turkey to feed 40 people.

Over the festive period, the charity offers lunch to more than 40 homeless people a day at its base in Oxford Street.

The charity has received weekly food donations from Fodder since it opened at the Great Yorkshire Showground in 2009.

Heather Parry, Fodder’s managing director, said: “We wanted to go the extra mile this Christmas and provide a little extra support, particularly when they are so busy.”

Harrogate Homeless Project supports rough sleepers by offering beds for the night. Its day service, Springboard, provides hot lunches, showers, laundry facilities and a clothes store, as well as advice and emotional support.