Farmers pull out cracker after baking summer hit crops of festive favourites

BRITISH farmers battled hard to bring Christmas dinner to our tables this year owing to the heatwave’s effect on crops and livestock, according to industry experts.

The baking summer caused problems for staple foods and festive favourites alike – and climate change predictions suggest that Christmas dinner as we know it will be even tougher to put together in future.

Dr Nicola Cannon, principal lecturer in agronomy at the Royal Agricultural University in Gloucestershire, said: “If you sit down to a Christmas lunch, please think about the complex issues farmers deal with to bring this special meal to your table.”

She said Brussels sprouts and stuffing suffered. The hot May also led to undeveloped roots, causing many potatoes to die off.

Stuffing is made from breadcrumbs, and bread prices have risen owing to wheat yields being hit by the dry weather.

But Dr Cannon said Christmas pudding did not suffer, as many of the ingredients – dried fruit, nuts and rum – are imported.