Fast & Furious spin-off starring Jason Statham and Idris Elba to be filmed in Yorkshire

Four top Hollywood stars will descend on rural Yorkshire this month for the filming of the latest Fast & Furious movie.

The latest installment of the popular action film franchise is using purpose-built sets on the vast Eggborough Power Station site in North Yorkshire, according to the York Press.

The production, called Hobbs & Shaw, is a spin-off from the main films and has members of the same cast in their regular roles.

Dwayne Johnson - aka The Rock - will play Agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham is mercenary Deckard Shaw.

Idris Elba and The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby also star as a villain and an MI6 agent respectively.

Filming will take place over a week in November on private land, so no roads will be closed.

Spectacular stunts involving high-performance cars are expected to feature in the movie.

The Universal Pictures project will hit cinemas next summer.