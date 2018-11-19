Fat naked man performed sex act on himself in front of female student in York

Police in York are investigating what they have described as "a disturbing incident in which a fat naked man performed a sex act on himself in front of a female student".

The incident happened at 1.15pm on Sunday as the 20-year-old woman was walking alone on Windmill Lane onto the woodland cycle path in the direction of Hull Road.

She was confronted by the man who stood in front of her. He was bare-chested and had his trousers pulled down around his ankles as he performed the sex act.

The man remained in the same location for around five minutes before making off.

The woman quickly walked away and reported the incident to the police.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate the man, including a trawl of CCTV covering the area.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide public reassurance while the investigation continues.

The suspect is described as white with a very pale complexion, aged between 35 and 45 years, around 5ft 10in tall with a fat build.

He has very little body hair and no obvious tattoos or scars.

Anyone with information can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting reference 12180215684.