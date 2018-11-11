Fatal Darnall crash: heart-rending video shot moments before tragedy struck shows families having fun on journey home

Heart-rending footage has emerged of two families smiling and laughing together, shortly before a horror crash in Darnall left four of them dead.

The victims were moments from home after a day trip to London when the people carrier in which they were travelling was in a collision with a black VW Golf, which police had been pursuing through Sheffield, on Friday night.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son,Usman Adnan Jarral

Father-of-three Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son Usman Adnan Jarral, were both killed, along with Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50.

READ MORE: ‘A lovely man who added sparkle to everyone’s life’ – family pay tribute to doting dad-of three and his baby son killed in Darnall horror crash

Vlasta and Miroslav's daughter Nikola Dunova, aged 22, and three-year-old granddaughter Livia Matova remain in hospital, with the youngster in a critical condition and her mother's condition described as serious but stable.

Adnan’s wife Erica Kroscenova, aged 32, is also in hospital, in a stable condition.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50

Adnan’s family have shared a Facebook Live video, which they said was taken about an hour before the tragic collision, showing all seven occupants enjoying themselves during their journey home in the people carrier.

READ MORE: Police name husband-and-wife killed in Darnall horror crash and their three-year-old granddaughter left fighting for her life

Music and laughter can be heard, and young Usman is shown with a big grin on his face, while his father can be seen at the wheel of the car.

The clip seen here only shows Adnan, out of respect to the other family, who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this time.

Adnan's family, who described him as a devoted father and husband, who would ‘add sparkle’ to the lives of everyone he met, said it was ‘surreal’ watching those last moments knowing what was to happen.

READ MORE: Everything we know so far about Darnall horror crash which killed four

They told how he had been incredibly proud of his boys and loved sharing photos and videos of them.

The collision happened on Main Road, near the junction with Bannham Road, just after 8.50pm.

Three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three, who sustained minor injuries, remain in police custody.

Because police had been pursuing the Golf, a mandatory referral has been made to Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the events leading up to the crash.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, today said: “We are continuing to support both families and we have specially trained officers with them. My thoughts are with them and I’d ask that people continue to respect their privacy as they try to digest what’s happened.

“Our investigation into the collision continues and the road closure around Main Road was lifted last night and the two vehicles removed. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support, cooperation and patience.

“Officers have remained in the area today and will be there into the evening and tomorrow. I’d urge anyone who saw what happened to speak to them, you may have important information and officers can also offer and direct to any necessary support if you need it.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have footage of the collision. If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 741 of November 9. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”