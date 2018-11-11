Fatal Darnall crash: Husband-and-wife who were killed, and their three-year-old granddaughter left fighting for her life, are named

A husband-and-wife who were killed in the Darnall horror crash have been named, along with their three-year-old daughter left fighting for her life.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, 50, were among four people killed when the people carrier in which they were travelling was in a collision with a black VW Golf, which police had been chasing, on Friday night.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, who were among four people killed in the crash on Main Road in Darnall

Their daughter Nikola Dunova, aged 22, and three-year-old granddaughter Livia Matova remain in hospital, with the youngster in a critical condition and her mother's condition described as serious but stable.

The other two victims had previously been named by their family as dad-of-three Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son Usman Usman Adnan Jarral.

Adnan’s wife Erica Kroscenova, aged 32, who his family said had changed her name to Tahreem when she converted to Islam and married him, was also injured and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police this evening said three of those who died had now been formally identified, with the one-year-old due to be formally identified tomorrow.

Adnan Ashraf Jarral, aged 35, and his one-year-old son,Usman Adnan Jarral, also died in the crash

The two families were returning to Sheffield after a day trip to London and were close to their homes in Darnall when the collision happened on Main Road, near the junction with Bannham Road, just after 8.50pm.

Three men travelling in the Golf, aged 17, 18 and 23 were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. All three, who sustained minor injuries, remain in police custody.

Because police had been pursuing the Golf, a mandatory referral has been made to Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is investigating the events leading up to the crash.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, who is leading the investigation, today said: “We are continuing to support both families and we have specially trained officers with them. My thoughts are with them and I’d ask that people continue to respect their privacy as they try to digest what’s happened.

“Our investigation into the collision continues and the road closure around Main Road was lifted last night and the two vehicles removed. I’d like to thank everyone for their continued support, cooperation and patience.

“Officers have remained in the area today and will be there into the evening and tomorrow. I’d urge anyone who saw what happened to speak to them, you may have important information and officers can also offer and direct to any necessary support if you need it.

“We remain keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have footage of the collision. If you have information that could assist with the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 741 of 9 November 2018. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”