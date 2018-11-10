Fatal Darnall crash: Two families caught up in tragedy which killed four were ‘innocent people going about their daily business’

The victims of a horror crash in Darnall, which killed four people and left three more seriously injured, belonged to two local families, police believe.

A black VW Golf and a VW Touran people carrier, which was also black, collided on Main Road, in the Sheffield suburb, just after 8.50pm last night.

Police at the scene of the fatal collision on Main Road in Darnall, in which three adults and a baby boy were killed

A one-year-old boy, two men and a woman travelling in the Touran have all died, and three other people from the vehicle – two women and a three-year-old girl – remain in hospital after being seriously injured.

The Golf was being chased by police prior to the collision, and three men travelling in that car – aged 17, 18 and 23 – have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, district commander for Sheffield, today said the occupants of the Touran were believed to belong to two families, both from the local area.

Three men, who were travelling in the VW Golf, have been arrested following the collision

“We believe they’re made up of two families – innocent people who were going about their daily business,” he said.

“Unfortunately in this incident on Main Road a VW Golf has collided with the side of their car.

“The three people within the Golf have been arrested for death by dangerous driving and are currently in custody.”

Police said the people carrier had been travelling towards Darnall and preparing to turn right on to Bannham Road when the collision happened.

Two men aged 35 and 50, one of whom was the driver, and a 41-year-old woman travelling in the Touran died at the scene, and the one-year-old boy was pronounced dead at hospital.

Three other passengers from the Touran were taken to hospital, where they remain: a three-year-old girl with life-threatening injuries; a 22-year-old woman who police said was in a critical condition and a second woman whose condition was described as serious but stable.

The three men travelling in the Golf sustained minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as is mandatory in such cases, to investigate.

Police said this morning that Main Road was expected to remain closed for most of the day as they continued to gather evidence and recover items from the scene.

