A house fire was started after an electrical fault in a lamp escalated.

Crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were called to a house in Eggborough at around 5.50pm last night (Friday).

The fire involved a lamp but spread to the carpet and floorboards.

Crews extinguished the fire using two crew members wearing breathing apparatus, one hose reel, small axes, a Dewalt saw and a thermal imaging camera.