Fearless cyclists gearing up to take part in new race that will see competitors tackle Sheffield's seven toughest hills

Fearless cyclists are gearing up to take part in a new race, that will see competitors face seven of Sheffield's toughest hills.

Organised as part of the Outdoor City weekender, The Magnificent Seven is a unique cycling event, and is the first of its kind in Sheffield.

Not for the fainthearted, the race, which is due to take place on March 11 this year, is a cross between a sportive and a hill climb that invites participants to face seven of the city’s toughest hills.

The route, which is just over 26 miles long, presents each rider with over 4,200ft of climbing, with inclines ranging from 9 to 23 per cent.

Entries for The Magnificent Seven are open now, but the veterans category is now full and places are now going fast for the Women's and Men's categories.

People can register here. http://www.riderhq.com/events/77304/2018-magnificent-7/enter

So how does it work?

Cyclists will ride with motorbike escorts and a lead car between each of the seven hills, where the riders then gather at the bottom of each climb before racing for points to the summit.

The first 15 to the top then receive points which count towards the grand prize of being crowned King or Queen of the Mountains, for which the winners receive a trophy.

Both men and women are encouraged to ride with equal prize money for both categories and there’s also a prize for the over 40 year old riders, as the fastest veterans are awarded points and battle for a separate prize list.

Each of the seven climbs will be subject to a full road closure managed by Sheffield City Council, giving the competitors the unique chance to race up traffic-free closed roads, something only professional riders normally have the opportunity to do.

The ride is aimed at local amateur club riders and all entrants will receive refreshments before and after the ride, culminating with a prize-giving presentation at the end of the event.

Each rider will also receive a free cycling cap for their efforts, while cow bells will again be handed out to spectators along route to help cheer the riders along the tough climbs.

The event will also start and finish in Bradfield – a picturesque Peak District village which sits within the Sheffield boundary just seven miles outside of the city centre – for the first time to allow more entries, more space for parking and a hub for spectators offering refreshments.

The race begins at 8.30am and takes in Mill Lee Road and Hoar Stones Road, Hagg Hill, Blake Street, Fern Road and Thrush Street, Birch House Avenue and Birks Wood Drive, Back Lane, and the infamous Cote de Bradfield.

This final climb challenged the world-class Tour de France riders at the Yorkshire Grand Depart in 2014 and provides spectacular views over Sheffield from its summit, offering an exhilarating finale to the event.

EVENT TIMINGS (times may be subject to change)



Rider registrations open at 7:30am

Race starts at 8:30am

Climb 1 - Mill Lee Road

Men start at 8:45am

Women & Vets start at 8:46am

> 24 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb 2 - Stephen Hill

Men start at 9:25am

Women & Vets start at 9:26am

> 6 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb - 3 Blake Street

Men start at 9:47am

Women & Vets start at 9:48am

> 8 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb 4 - Fern Road & Thrush Street

Men start at 10:06am

Women & Vets start at 10:07am

> 20 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb 5 - Birch House Avenue

Men start at 10:36am

Women & Vets start at 10:37am

> 16 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb - 6 Back Lane & Moor Road

Men start at 11:06am

Women & Vets start at 11:07am

> 14 minute social ride in between climbs

Climb 7 Cote de Bradfield

Men start at 11:34am

Women & Vets start at 11:35am

RACE FINISHES APPROX 11:40am