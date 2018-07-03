Fears of escalating violence in Harehills, Leeds, after two shootings in a week

PEOPLE have spoken of their fears that violence is escalating on neighbouring streets in Leeds where two houses have been shot at in a week.

In the latest attack, a 17-year-old girl was left injured by flying shards of glass when a shotgun was fired through her living room window.

Police believe the two shootings, in Harehills, are linked.

The latest incident happened in Ashton Street at 1.30am yesterday, at an address where it is understood a Kurdish family are living. Police said it was a targeted attack, although the teenage girl was not thought to be the target.

The victim only reported the matter to police yesterday afternoon, saying she and her boyfriend had been in the living room in the early hours when they heard a loud bang and the window smashed.

Read more: 17-year-old girl injured after shotgun fired through window of Leeds house

Shots fired at house in Harehills after street fight

Flying glass caused a minor cut to her leg.

Police believe the shooting is linked to a house being shot at in nearby Ashton Avenue the Monday before. That same day, police had also been investigating a street fight in Ashton Street.

One neighbour, Aga Bujakowska, said the escalation in violence was alarming.

She said: “It’s a good street. Good people live here.”

Ms Bujakowska said yesterday she had seen the girl who was injured by the glass.

"She was fine but she looked scared," she said.

She said in the disorder last week, the same house had been targeted by people wielding hammers.

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said while people in Harehills were accustomed to such incidents, the violence on the street appeared to be escalating and residents on the street were frightened that they could get caught up in it.

He said: "If you live on the street, you are scared."

He said he himself feared that he could be mistaken for a member of the Kurdish family being targeted and could be subjected to violence.