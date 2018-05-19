Fears over NHS funding has hospitals lose millions in performance-linked payments

Have your say

Budget targets known as ‘control totals’ are agreed between hospital trusts and the regulator NHS Improvement.

A spokesperson for NHS Improvement said: “NHS Improvement sets control totals for trusts as part of a standard process which is operated consistently across the sector.

“For trusts to be eligible to receive their Sustainability and Transformation Fund they must sign up to their control total and associated conditions.

“Cash payments are made to trusts on a quarterly basis if they meet their control total and, if applicable, the A&E requirements.”