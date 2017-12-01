Featherstone school evacuated after fire in storeroom

Have your say

FIRE crews dealt with a blaze at a high school in North Featherstone today.

Crews from Normanton and Pontefract fire stations were called to deal with a small fire in a storeroom at St Wilfrid's RC High School just before 3.30pm today.

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a full evacuation of the school was carried out.

The spokesman said the fire was in a 3m X 6m storeroom and smoke affected two adjoining buildings.

There were no reports of injuries.

The spokesman said the cause is under investigation but is not believed to be suspicious.

The school tweeted: "As you may have heard tonight we had a small fire at school. No one was hurt and school should open again on Tuesday as planned."