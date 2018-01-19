Fell rescuers called out to assist ambulance crew near Pateley Bridge

Fell rescuers were called out assist an ambulance crew after an elderly woman was was injured walking near Pateley Bridge.

The 70-year old fell just off Blazefield Bank at around 10 am on Wednesday, January 17, injuring her hip. Conditions on the path she fell on were poor due to the cold snap this week.

While a Yorkshire Ambulance crew had been called out members of the Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association joined them, carrying her by stretcher on the icy road to the waiting ambulance.

A spokesperson for UWFRA said: "She was in quite a bit of pain when the team arrived. With the weather the road was very slippery at the time.

"We were able to help the ambulance service with loading her in the ambulance."