Female dominated SAS: Who Dares Wins finale will send ‘long overdue message’

Four women will compete in the dramatic final episode of SAS: Who Dares Wins for the first time in the programme’s history.

Fitness instructor Vicki, midwife Louise, farmer Hannah and orthopaedic surgeon Lou will compete alongside four men in a series of tasks and interrogations on Sunday night.

Hannah, 26, said there being four women in the final would send a long overdue message to the public, that women could be as strong as men.

READ MORE: Shetland - What channel is it on, when does it start and what’s the story?

She said: “I think it will send a really positive one that should have been highlighted ages ago, that there are women out there who are physically and mentally as capable as the strong men that are out there.

“Not all, but there are some and I think it’s going to be a really positive message.”

Mirroring the Ministry of Defence’s decision in October last year to allow women to join the SAS, the show opened selection to women for the first time.

Some 25 recruits tackled trials in the Andes mountains in Chile as part of the show but that number has been whittled down to just eight.

The finale will see the remaining recruits abducted on an early morning run and forced to undergo 18 hours of psychologically demanding interrogation in below zero temperatures.

Some will crack under the pressure while others will be crowned winners of the show.

Vicki, 40, urged viewers to see them as equal to the men on the show.

She said: “We are really keen to not make it all about gender.

“I actually think we perpetuate the problem by talking about it all the time.

“Look at us as individuals, as human beings, and judge and critique and encourage us on that level.

“But the more we discuss this disparity between men and women the more that inequality is there because we let it be.”

The SAS: Who Dares Wins final airs on Sunday February 10 at 9pm on Channel 4.