Drivers faced delays in Bradford this evening following a collision involving a Ferrari and a Lamborghini.

Police were called to a report of “high performance” vehicles blocking Leeds Road in Thornbury at about 5.15pm.

Bus firm First West Yorks said in a tweet that a Ferrari and a Lamborghini had been involved in a collision.

The road was clear by about 5.45pm, said a spokesman for West Yorkshire Police. There were no reports of any injuries.