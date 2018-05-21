Ferrari driver hunted over crash on Sheffield roundabout

Have your say

The driver of a Ferrari involved in a collision in Sheffield is being hunted by the police.

He was in a grey Ferrari 458 which was involved in a smash with a red Porsche 718 on the Tinsley roundabout at 7.55pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the Ferrari driver was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The 26-year-old driver of the Porsche, which overturned in the smash, escaped with minor injuries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Officers are appealing for witnesses after a Ferrari and a Porsche were in a collision on Tinsley roundabout on the border of Sheffield and Rotherham last night.

"At around 7.55pm, the two vehicles, a red Porsche 718 and a grey Ferrari 458, collided, with the Porsche rolling over and landing back on its wheels.

"The 26-year-old driver of the Porsche suffered minor injuries.

"The driver of the Ferrari was not at the scene when officers arrived and it is not known if he sustained any injuries. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver and any passengers.

"Did you witness the collision? Can you provide any information?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 902 of May 20.