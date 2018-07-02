Filey RNLI called out three times in four hours

A boy was taken to hospital after being caught in a rip tide at Hunmanby Gap.

Filey RNLI crew were called to three separate incidents in just four hours yesterday afternoon (Sunday July 1).

The inshore lifeboat was launched by request of the UK Coastguard following reports of a boy caught in a rip ride off Hunmanby Gap. A number of adults were in the water also trying to rescue him.

When the lifeboat crew arrived the adults had managed to get the boy out of the water.

A spokesman for Filey RNLI said: "The inshore lifeboat crew decided that he needed oxygen which they administered and he was eventually taken by ambulance to Scarborough Hospital."

As the incident was about to close, the crew received reports that someone had fallen on the rocks to the north of Filey Brigg.

The casualty and three friends were making their way back up the cliffs and felt they no longer needed any help. They were met by Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team who ensured they were safe.

Three hours earlier, at 1.35pm, the lifeboat crew was called to reports of children on a bodyboard in need of assistance off Hunmanby Gap , about two miles south of Filey.

As the lifeboat was launching the children made it safely back to shore.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said: “It has been a very busy afternoon but thankfully all 3 incidents have concluded well. The crew had only just completed a 3 hour exercise this morning with both lifeboats when the first call came. Many thanks to all the crew who turned up when the pagers were activated and also to Filey and Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Teams.”