Film director creates 'Tinder style' cat adoption video with Leeds Kitty Cafe

A Yorkshire film director has teamed up with Leeds' Kitty Cafe to create a Tinder-style video to raise awareness of cat adoption.

The awareness drive, part of National Pet Month, is an attempt to make more people aware of the need to adopt cats.

Pumpkin, one of the cats up for adoption

Director, Ndrika Anyika, said: “I moved to Leeds from Sheffield last year and was really missing my cats back in Sheffield. I needed a cat fix and so visited Kitty Cafe, which is a cat shelter where you get to interact with cats in a cosy environment.

"I’ve had pets from a really young age. As well as helping teach children about responsibility, they are also great companions growing up. I hope that when people see the video they will think about adopting a pet from one of the many shelters we have across the country”.

"At any given time, there are an estimated 100,000 dogs – and countless cats – without homes in the UK. Animal shelters are filled to the brim and the pet industry and breeders are a major contributor to this crisis. They bring more puppies and kittens into a world that does not have enough good homes for all the animals who already exist.

"The benefits of adopting a pet as opposed to going to a breeder are significant. Shelters often microchip, spay, neuter and vaccinate the animals that come into their care.

"This saves money and time but also, the prices of adopting a pet from a shelter are often much lower and some shelters, like Kitty Cafe, have no charge at all for adopting a cat."

Numerous studies indicate that a having pet can elongate your life and improve your overall happiness and health. Stroking your pet can reduce your blood pressure and stress levels, and playing with them can increase the levels of serotonin and dopamine your body produces, making you feel calm and relaxed.

National Pet Month (NPM) runs from 1st April to 7th May 2018 and seeks to promote responsible pet ownership and raise valuable funds for animal charities across the UK.

Michael Bellingham, chairman of NPM said:

“Pets give so much to us – in return we need to look after them responsibly to keep them healthy and happy”