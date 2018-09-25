Film examines link between food poverty and loneliness

A NEW film that highlights the relationship between those who are struggling to buy food and loneliness is being screened for the first time, following research by the University of Sheffield.

The short documentary, More Than Just Food, follows two community projects in South Yorkshire that are helping those who are food insecure.

The projects are also helping to fight loneliness by redistributing surplus food in affordable, welcoming community spaces, which enable people in low income areas to meet new friends and socialise.

Research by the Food Foundation suggests that the families of 3.7m children are unable to afford to buy food that meets national nutritional guidelines, and separate studies have found that 6m tons of edible food is wasted each year. Additionally, millions of people describe themselves as lonely, something that has been the focus of the Yorkshire Post’s enduring campaign, Loneliness: The Hidden Epidemic.

The film is based on research by Dr Megan Blake from the University of Sheffield’s Department of Geography, on how surplus food can be used for social good.

She said: “This hunger is also leading to loneliness because people who cannot afford to buy food for themselves or their families are also struggling to take part in every day social interactions, such as taking their child to a friend’s birthday party or going to an after-school club.”

The film is being screened at the Food Hall, Ayre Street, Sheffield, until Saturday.