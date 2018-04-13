Film premiere invite joy for Leeds mum and daughter in viral carpool karaoke-style video

A LEEDS mum and daughter who starred in a carpool karaoke-style video that went viral online were stunned to receive an invite from Sir Elton John and David Furnish to attend a glitzy film premiere in London.

Julie Britton and her four-year-old daughter Connie-Rose Seabourne, who has Down Syndrome, took part in the moving karaoke video, lip-syncing to Christina Perri’s hit A Thousand Years, to mark World Down Syndrome Day last month.

The video has racked up millions of views and is backed by TV personality James Corden, who dubbed it “the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever”.

Now Julie, of Morley, and the 49 other mums and children with Down Syndrome in the video have been invited by the celebrity couple to attend the premier of family film Sherlock Gnomes at Cineworld in London’s Leicester Square on Sunday April 22.

Miss Britton, 46, said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. I can’t believe we have got this opportunity.

“How many people get the chance to go to a film premiere in London and walk the red carpet? It’s the chance of a lifetime.

Miss Britton, who owns and runs Partners Micro Brewery in Liversedge with partner Peter Seabourne, 47, will be travelling to London on Saturday April 21 ahead of the film premiere the following day.

She said: “We have been showing Connie-Rose the trailer of the film and she is excited. We are all really looking forward to it, we cant wait.”

Miss Britton said she is looking forward to chatting to other mums and children who appeared in the video.

She added: “We are all meeting up 20 minutes before the premiere so we all walk in together. We may as well make a big impact.”

Miss Britton took part in the video after answering a request on the Facebook group Designer Genes’, created for parents of children with Down Syndrome born in 2013/14.

Singer Christina Perri has waived all copyright claims to the music.

The video - called 50 Mums, 50 Kids, 1 Extra Chromosome - was created to mark World Down Syndrome Day, a global campaign to share positive messages and dispel myths about the condition.

It is being shared on social media with the hashtag #wouldntchangeathing.

David Furnish co-produced 3D computer animated comedy Sherlock Gnomes and his partner Sir Elton John was an executive producer.

A sequel to 2011’s Gnomeo & Juliet, the film stars features the voices of returning cast James McAvoy, Emily Blunt, Michael Caine, Maggie Smith, Stephen Merchant and Ozzy Osbourne, plus Johnny Depp as Sherlock Gnomes, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Watson and Mary J. Blige as Irene.

Sir Elton also wrote original songs for the new film.

The new film tells the story of Sherlock Gnomes, ‘the greatest ornamental detective’ hired by the characters from the first film, who tries to solve the mystery of disappearing gnomes.