Filming of ITV period drama Victoria set to move to new stately home in Yorkshire

A Victorian house near Doncaster is set to feature in the upcoming series of ITV's Victoria.

Brodsworth Hall's immaculately-preserved gardens will feature in the third series of the period drama, which tells the story of Queen Victoria's reign.

The English Heritage-run stately home is thought to have been chosen because of the quality and authenticity of its Victorian gardens.

The Grade I-listed mansion was built in 1861 and is one of the most complete surviving examples of a Victorian country house in England, remaining virtually unchanged since it was first occupied.

Locations within its grounds expected to appear in the ITV series, which stars Jenna Coleman as the Queen, include the rose garden and fern dell. Filming is due to take place over the summer.

Victoria is well-known for its Yorkshire connections. Harewood House has doubled as Buckingham Palace, while Castle Howard has stood in for Kensington Palace, and Bramham Park and Wentworth Woodhouse have also been used. Other locations include Carlton Towers (Windsor Castle), Beverley Minster (Westminster Abbey), Allerton Castle, Newby Hall and Whitby Pier. Interior scenes are filmed at Church Fenton Studios, a converted aircraft hangar between Leeds and Selby.

The Brodsworth estate was the seat of the Thellusson family. Originally Swiss bankers, their later wealth derived from mineral rights to mines sunk on their land. The house was commissioned by Charles Sabine Augustus Thellusson, and the estate passed to each of his four sons in turn, as all died childless. The last resident of the house was the youngest son's nephew, Charles Grant-Dalton, and his wife Sylvia. After Sylvia's death in 1988, their daughter gave the hall and gardens to English Heritage.

A spokeswoman for English Heritage said that they were unable to confirm or deny that filming would take place at Brodsworth.