Final closure date revealed for Sheffield's Toys R Us store as 70% off sale starts

The final closure date for Sheffield's remaining Toys R Us store has been announced.

The store at Meadowhall Retail Park will shut up shop for good on April 24 as the firm closes all of its remaining 75 UK branches over the next few weeks.

By April 24, all of the firm's UK branches will have closed.

The Sheffield store will continue to trade as normal up April 24 - and is now hosting an 'everything must go' sale with discounts of up to 70% available.

All bikes, car seats, strollers and action figures are currently on offer at half-price while further “Manager’s Specials” deals are available on selected products in stores.

The firm entered administration in February and more than 2,000 employees are losing their jobs.

Simon Thomas, Joint Administrator and Partner at administrators Moorfields, said: “We are grateful for the hard work of everybody at Toys “R” Us’ during this extremely difficult and challenging time.

"We are working closely with the 2,000 employees affected by the closures to ensure they receive the support they need for redundancy and other compensatory payments.

“The stores across the county will be open as usual until the last day of trading and we would encourage shoppers to make the most of the great deals on offer. Extended discounts of up to 70% are in place from today and offers are available on some of our best-known brands.”