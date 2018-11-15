Final dates added for 2018 Santa’s sleigh tour of Doncaster

The final dates have been added for the ever-popular Santa’s sleigh tour of Doncaster.

Went Valley Lions have announced the dates and villages their sleigh will be visiting in the run up to Christmas, following on from Thorne Lions and Doncaster Lions who have previously announced dates.

Santa is coming to Doncaster on his sleigh tour.

A spokesman for Went Valley Lions said: “As our area is getting so large, we will be trying new areas.

“Sorry if we don't get to see you this year - we will be swapping it round again next year to make it fair.”

Dec 1 - Norton + Coronation Club

Dec 2 - Adwick le street + Red House Estate

Dec 3 - Woodlands

Dec 5 - Jossey Lane

Dec 6 - Hastings Estate + Aspinall Grove

Dec 7 - Campsall + The Springs at Askern

Dec 9 - Sprotbrough

Dec 10 - Mill Lane Skellow + Burghwallis Club

Dec 11 - Bentley West End + Top Club

Dec 12 - Sunnyfields

Dec 13 - Askern + Lakeside Rise + Swan Court

Dec 14 - Arksey

Dec 16 - Scawsby

Dec 17 - Cusworth + Mallard

Dec 18 - Scawthorpe East

Dec 19 - Sprotborough

