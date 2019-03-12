Find out how Yorkshire MPs voted in the second meaningful vote on Theresa May’s Brexit Withdrawal Agreement

Yorkshire's MPs have given their verdict on the Prime Minister's deal in the latest crunch Commons vote.
Nigel Adams: Selby and Ainsty: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Stuart Andrew: Pudsey: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Kevin Barron: Rother Valley: Labour
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Hilary Benn: Leeds Central: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Clive Betts: Sheffield South East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Paul Blomfield: Sheffield Central: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Tracy Brabin: Batley and Spen: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Richard Burgon: Leeds East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Sarah Champion: Rotherham: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Yvette Cooper: Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Mary Creagh: Wakefield: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Judith Cummins: Bradford South: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Nic Dakin: Scunthorpe: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Philip Davies: Shipley: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
David Davis: Haltemprice and Howden: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
Caroline Flint: Don Valley: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
Gill Furniss: Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Robert Goodwill: Scarborough and Whitby: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
John Grogan: Keighley: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Louise Haigh: Sheffield Heeley: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Fabian Hamilton: Leeds North East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Emma Hardy: Hull West and Hessle: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
John Healey: Wentworth and Dearne: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Kevin Hollinrake: Thirsk and Malton: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Imran Hussain: Bradford East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Dan Jarvis: Barnsley Central: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Andrea Jenkyns: Morley and Outwood: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Diana Johnson: Hull North: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Andrew Jones: Harrogate and Knaresborough: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Greg Knight: East Yorkshire: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
Holly Lynch: Halifax: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Rachael Maskell: York Central: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Ed Miliband: Doncaster North: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Jared O’Mara: Sheffield Hallam: Independent
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Melanie Onn: Great Grimsby: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Stephanie Peacock: Barnsley East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Andrew Percy: Brigg and Goole: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Rachel Reeves: Leeds West: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Naz Shah: Bradford West: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Barry Sheerman: Huddersfield: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Alex Shelbrooke: Elmet and Rothwell: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Paula Sherriff: Dewsbury: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Angela Smith: Penistone and Stocksbridge: Independent
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Julian Smith: Skipton and Ripon: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Alex Sobel: Leeds North West: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Graham Stuart: Beverley and Holderness: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Julian Sturdy: York Outer: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
Rishi Sunak: Richmond: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Jon Trickett: Hemsworth: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Karl Turner: Hull East: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Martin Vickers: Cleethorpes: Conservative
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: FOR
Thelma Walker: Colne Valley: Labour
How they voted last time: AGAINST
How they voted this time: AGAINST
Craig Whittaker: Calder Valley: Conservative
How they voted last time: FOR
How they voted this time: FOR
Rosie Winterton: Doncaster Central: Labour
UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER