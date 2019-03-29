Find out how Yorkshire MPs voted on Theresa May's Withdrawal Agreement (again)

Have your say

The Commons has once again rejected the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Here's how the region's MPs voted at the third time of asking.

Nigel Adams: Selby and Ainsty: Conservative

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Westminster. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Stuart Andrew: Pudsey: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Kevin Barron: Rother Valley: Labour

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Hilary Benn: Leeds Central: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Clive Betts: Sheffield South East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Paul Blomfield: Sheffield Central: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Tracy Brabin: Batley and Spen: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Richard Burgon: Leeds East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Sarah Champion: Rotherham: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Yvette Cooper: Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Mary Creagh: Wakefield: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Judith Cummins: Bradford South: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Nic Dakin: Scunthorpe: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: TELLER

Philip Davies: Shipley: Conservative

How they voted last time FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

David Davis: Haltemprice and Howden: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Caroline Flint: Don Valley: Labour

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Gill Furniss: Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Robert Goodwill: Scarborough and Whitby: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

John Grogan: Keighley: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Louise Haigh: Sheffield Heeley: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Fabian Hamilton: Leeds North East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Emma Hardy: Hull West and Hessle: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

John Healey: Wentworth and Dearne: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Kevin Hollinrake: Thirsk and Malton: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Imran Hussain: Bradford East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Dan Jarvis: Barnsley Central: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Andrea Jenkyns: Morley and Outwood: Conservative

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Diana Johnson: Hull North: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Andrew Jones: Harrogate and Knaresborough: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Greg Knight: East Yorkshire: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Holly Lynch: Halifax: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Rachael Maskell: York Central: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Ed Miliband: Doncaster North: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Jared O’Mara: Sheffield Hallam: Independent

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Melanie Onn: Great Grimsby: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Stephanie Peacock: Barnsley East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Andrew Percy: Brigg and Goole: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Rachel Reeves: Leeds West: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Naz Shah: Bradford West: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Barry Sheerman: Huddersfield: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Alec Shelbrooke: Elmet and Rothwell: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Paula Sherriff: Dewsbury: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Angela Smith: Penistone and Stocksbridge: Independent

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Julian Smith: Skipton and Ripon: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Alex Sobel: Leeds North West: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Graham Stuart: Beverley and Holderness: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Julian Sturdy: York Outer: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Rishi Sunak: Richmond: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Jon Trickett: Hemsworth: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Karl Turner: Hull East: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Martin Vickers: Cleethorpes: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: FOR

Thelma Walker: Colne Valley: Labour

How they voted last time: AGAINST

How they voted this time: AGAINST

Craig Whittaker: Calder Valley: Conservative

How they voted last time: FOR

How they voted this time: TELLER

Rosie Winterton: Doncaster Central: Labour

UNABLE TO VOTE AS DEPUTY SPEAKER